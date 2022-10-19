AsiaMoney awards MTB 'Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in Bangladesh'

Corporates

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 01:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) has recently been awarded as the "Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in Bangladesh 2022" by AsiaMoney.

MTB has been recognised for the award for initiating and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives irrespective of the age, gender, disability, race, ethnicity and social class, within the bank and outside which positioned the bank as a pioneer in bringing diversity and inclusion in its workplace and around the country, said a press release.  

Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director and GCRO of MTB received the award from Rashmi Kumar, editor, GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney and Manju Dalal, journalist and writer at a ceremony held at Shangri-la-Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore.

Ashique Iqbal, head of Research and Development Department, was also present during the event from MTB.

MTB / Mutual Trust Bank / Asiamoney Awards

