Asia Pacific Rayon promotes sustainable textile production in Bangladesh

Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), the first fully integrated viscose rayon producer in Asia, organized a customer meeting at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka recently.

With the theme 'Viscose & Lyocell Opportunities for Bangladesh's Textile Industry,' the event provided a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights and discuss innovations and collaborations, reads a press release.

APR's market share has grown steadily, and the company has also seen an increase in Lyocell consumption. Compared to other man-made cellulosic fibres, Lyocell is more sustainable. Hence, increased Lyocell utilization in garment production holds promising opportunities to make Bangladesh as a hub for sustainable textiles. Taking that discussion forward, this stakeholder meeting welcomed approximately 120 representatives from spinners, sourcing hubs, and downstream retailers.

Sachin Malik, Group Sales Head of APR, said, "There is a significant projected increase in the demand for fibres, particularly driven by the expected growth in Man-made cellulosic fibre (MMCF). APR is dedicated to becoming the leading MMCF producer and ensuring stability in the supply chain to meet the evolving requirements of brands and customers."

"We believe we can tap into the growing demand in the Bangladesh market with our viscose and Lyocell products. We are very pleased to see the response of our stakeholders attending this event, and we are positive that we can work together with them to transform Bangladesh as a hub for the region's sustainable apparel industry," said Tapan Sannigrahi, Vice President, Marketing and Downstream Development, APR. He also added, "the company sells approximately in 15-20 countries globally, including key markets like Turkey, Pakistan and Bangladesh since it began operating in 2019".

With a strong focus on sustainability, APR operates a world-class viscose staple fibre production facility that meets and exceeds multiple safety, quality, and sustainability requirements and guidelines.