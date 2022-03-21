Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, Ibrahim Khalil Pinak elected Rotary governor for next 2 terms

Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, Ibrahim Khalil Pinak elected Rotary governor for next 2 terms

Rotarians Ashrafuzzaman Nannu and Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayed Pinak have been elected governor of Rotary International District-3281 Bangladesh for the next two terms respectively.

The election was held at the central conference of Rotary at the BICC conference center in Dhaka on Saturday, reads a press release.

Nannu will be the Rotary Governor for the session of 2023-24 and Pinak will be the Rotary Governor for the session 2024-25. 

The election of Rotary Governor is usually held two years before ending the term of incumbent one.

The newly elected Governor Nannu is the representative of Dhaka Dynamic Rotary. 

He is the managing director of Accenture Developers Ltd. He is a tax advisor, director of Nehlin Trade International, Vision Foundation, Rota Shell Ltd and NexGen Ltd. 

Nannu is involved with various social and cultural organisations.

Pinak is a representative of Dhaka Mohanagor Rotary. He started his career through the Bank of New Mexico and held important positions in various international companies, including Dell Computer in Texas. He is currently the Director of National Construction Company Ltd and an adjunct faculty member of two universities.

