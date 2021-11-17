Ashraful Islam elected as the Chairman of eGeneration Ltd

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 07:28 pm

Ashraful Islam elected as the Chairman of eGeneration Ltd

Prior to his appointment as chariman, SM Ashraful Islam served as the Executive Vice-Chairman of eGeneration Ltd for 5 years

SM Ashraful Islam has been elected as the Chairman of eGeneration Ltd at a board meeting of the company held recently

Prior to his appointment as chariman, SM Ashraful Islam served as the Executive Vice-Chairman of eGeneration Ltd for 5 years, said an eGeneration press release on Wednesday.

At that time, he was engaged in developing and implementing eGeneration's long and short-term plans in accordance with its strategy along with the facilitation of business growth.

Previously, as an Additional Secretary, Government of Bangladesh, Ashraful contributed in policy formulation, service innovation and transformation of public service delivery through ICT interventions at national level.

SM Ashraful Islam was also the Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) which allowed him to play a pivotal role in the adoption of ICT for public service delivery.

He also led a team of around 500 people for the execution of initiatives to materialise "Vision 2021: Digital Bangladesh".

