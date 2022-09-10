Ashok Leyland certifies AH Khan & Co for reducing carbon footprint

Corporates

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 08:39 pm

Ashok Leyland certifies AH Khan & Co for reducing carbon footprint

AH Khan & Co Ltd is providing compliant logistics services to all the leading multinational companies in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 08:39 pm
Ashok Leyland certifies AH Khan &amp; Co for reducing carbon footprint

Ashok Leyland International Operations team has handed over a special certification to AH Khan & Co Ltd, the leading and largest logistics company in Bangladesh.

According to the certification, Ashok Leyland has officially recognised AH Khan & Co Ltd for providing sustainable logistics solutions and contributing to the reduction in carbon footprint by using Ashok Leyland BS3 emission-compliant trucks, reads a press release.

Roshan Menon, regional manager, International Operations, Ashok Leyland, Bangladesh, handover the certificate to Abu Hossain Khan, chairman and managing director of AH Khan & Co Ltd, and two directors of the company, Saad Hossain Khan and Sakib Hossain Khan, on Thursday.

AH Khan & Co Ltd is providing compliant logistics services to all the leading multinational companies in Bangladesh.

Higher officials of Ashok Leyland, AH Khan & Co Ltd and Ifad Autos Ltd were present at the event.

Economy / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

9h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

9h | Food
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The story before firing up your PC

The story before firing up your PC

2h | Videos
How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

4h | Videos
Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

5h | Videos
What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’