Ashok Leyland certifies AH Khan & Co for reducing carbon footprint

Ashok Leyland International Operations team has handed over a special certification to AH Khan & Co Ltd, the leading and largest logistics company in Bangladesh.

According to the certification, Ashok Leyland has officially recognised AH Khan & Co Ltd for providing sustainable logistics solutions and contributing to the reduction in carbon footprint by using Ashok Leyland BS3 emission-compliant trucks, reads a press release.

Roshan Menon, regional manager, International Operations, Ashok Leyland, Bangladesh, handover the certificate to Abu Hossain Khan, chairman and managing director of AH Khan & Co Ltd, and two directors of the company, Saad Hossain Khan and Sakib Hossain Khan, on Thursday.

AH Khan & Co Ltd is providing compliant logistics services to all the leading multinational companies in Bangladesh.

Higher officials of Ashok Leyland, AH Khan & Co Ltd and Ifad Autos Ltd were present at the event.