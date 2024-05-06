Ashique Hossain promoted to deputy managing director of IPDC Finance

IPDC Finance Limited has announced Md. Ashique Hossain as the new Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the company, effective from April 2024. In his new role, Ashique Hossain will continue to drive the organization's strategic vision and contribute to its ongoing success.

Hossain brings with him a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, spanning over 18 years. He has been leading the Credit Risk Management department since February 2015 and has been instrumental in the sustainable growth of IPDC over the last decade.

Throughout his tenure at IPDC Finance, he has exhibited exceptional leadership and has played a pivotal role in various capacities including Relationship Management and leading the Finance Team as acting CFO. Throughout his journey with IPDC, he has shown expertise in Risk

Management, Credit Analysis, Credit Management, Financial Management, and Strategic Planning.

Starting his journey with IPDC as a Management Trainee in 2006, Hossain has steadily risen through the ranks, assuming different strategic positions within the organization. His multifaceted experience across diverse departments has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of

IPDC's operations and its place within the financial landscape of Bangladesh.

Hossain holds a Master's in Business Administration from North South University and a B.Sc in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET). His educational background, coupled with his extensive professional experience, positions him as a formidable leader capable of steering IPDC Finance towards continued growth and prosperity.

Commenting on his promotion, Hossain expressed his gratitude and stated, "I am deeply honoured to take on the role of Deputy Managing Director at IPDC Finance. I am committed to upholding the organization's values and contributing to its long-term success. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and partners as we navigate the evolving landscape of the financial industry."

Hossain's appointment as Deputy Managing Director underscores the company's commitment to fostering internal talent and rewarding hard-work.

