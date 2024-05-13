Asgar Ali Hospital commemorates International Nurses Week

The Asgar Ali Hospital commemorated "International Nurses Week" from May 7 to May 12 2024.

This year's theme of the week was "The economic power of care".

To celebrate the week, the hospital's nursing team conducted various activities, including quiz competitions, roles of nurses and nursing model display.

Health-related Ques-Answer, Walkathon and Cultural Eve. Prof Dr Zabrul SM Haque, CEO & Director of Medical Services and Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury, Head of Operations congratulated the nursing team for their contributions to the healthcare service.

In the final program of "International Nurses Day" on 12 May 2024, Prof Dr Zabrul SM Haque, CEO & Director of Medical Services, spoke about how Nurses can ensure empathetic care and safety for patients.

She thanked the nursing team for their dedication towards patient care. Along with other officials, Consultants, Doctors, Senior Management and Nurses were present on the occasion.