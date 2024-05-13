Asgar Ali Hospital commemorates International Nurses Week

Corporates

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 09:22 pm

Asgar Ali Hospital commemorates International Nurses Week

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 09:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Asgar Ali Hospital commemorated "International Nurses Week" from May 7 to May 12 2024.

This year's theme of the week was "The economic power of care".

To celebrate the week, the hospital's nursing team conducted various activities, including quiz competitions, roles of nurses and nursing model display.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Health-related Ques-Answer, Walkathon and Cultural Eve. Prof Dr Zabrul SM Haque, CEO & Director of Medical Services and Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury, Head of Operations congratulated the nursing team for their contributions to the healthcare service.

In the final program of "International Nurses Day" on 12 May 2024, Prof Dr Zabrul SM Haque, CEO & Director of Medical Services, spoke about how Nurses can ensure empathetic care and safety for patients.

She thanked the nursing team for their dedication towards patient care. Along with other officials, Consultants, Doctors, Senior Management and Nurses were present on the occasion.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

12h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

11h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

35m | Videos
MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

2h | Videos
Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

2h | Videos
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

2h | Videos