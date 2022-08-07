ASEAN Food Festival at Ascott Hotels Dhaka

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 03:12 pm

ASEAN Food Festival at Ascott Hotels Dhaka

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 03:12 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Ascott Hotels Dhaka is hosting "ASEAN Food Festival". The food festival is scheduled to be held from Monday, (8 August) to Wednesday (10 August).

The food festival will take place at Royal Treat Restaurant, Ascott Palace, Dhaka, said a press release. 

Food from ASEAN member countries will be the highlight at the festival. The special dishes of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam will be featured in a scrumptious buffet at Royal Treat Restaurant.

The food festival will be held to commemorate the ASEAN Day celebrations on 8 August.

On the menu are popular favorites such as Malaysian Laksa  and Beef Rendang, and Indonesian Sate Ayam and Nasi Goreng and will give a taste of lesser-known specialties like Myanmar's Burmese Grilled aubergine, Brunei's Nasi Katok and Penyaram, Thailand's Pad Thai Noodles and Mango with sticky rice, Khao Niew Mamuang, Philippine's Chicken Aadobo, Singaporean Chili Crab, Vietnamese meat ball skewers and more exciting delicacies.

The three-days food festival will be inaugurated in the presence of ASEAN member nations with diplomatic mission in Dhaka.

 

 

