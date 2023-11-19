Ascott The Residence Dhaka hosts Seafood Week

Ascott The Residence Dhaka is hosting a "Seafood Week" at Nabihah Restaurant N' Cafe in Baridhara Diplomatic Zone, Dhaka.

It features a large assortment of seafood like Ocean Walk Way Lobster Thermidor, Half Moon Sea Red Snapper, Atlantic Fresh Pink Salmon, Ice Bar Ocean Sea-Bass, Ocean Waves Silver Pomfret, Shallow Sea Squid, Sea Waves Dancing Crabs served with rice & vegetables for the dining pleasure of all the food lovers, reads a press release.

Guests can enjoy a range of delicious seafood dishes with their friends, family or loved ones from 20 to 26 November at 6pm to 10pm.

Guests also enjoy a 15% discount on total bill during this promotion.

Renowned chef Linus Rozario and his team will showcase the dishes.