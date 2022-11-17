Ascott Hotels Dhaka offer special deals for FIFA World Cup 2022 

Ascott Hotels Dhaka is inviting guests to gather with family and friends to experience football's greatest tournament at Ascott The Residence and Ascott Palace restaurants.

The restaurant has launched a special offer throughout the month named "Guess & Grab," where guests can predict, win and enjoy Buy One Get One deal on an exclusively designed World Cup menu.

Guests and others can also avail 15% discount on the al-a-carte menu using selected bank cards throughout the world cup season, reads a press release.

Guests can watch the matches taking place in Qatar on large screens at all four restaurants in both hotels.

To celebrate the world's biggest sporting event, all four restaurants will be offering a unique food concept featuring game-participating country dishes and live cooking serving Argentinian Steak Sandwiches, Mexican Style Spiced Chicken Wings, Qatari Chicken Machboos, English Fish and Chips, Brazilian-style Sub Sandwiches, Assorted Tempura Basket, German Grill Chicken Chop, hot and cold beverages.

For reservations and details, one can call – 8801926633850, 01969637327.