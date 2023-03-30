Ascott Hotels announces Ramadan offers

30 March, 2023, 03:15 pm
Ascott Hotels announces Ramadan offers

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ascott Hotels Dhaka is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan. It's a month of celebrating happiness with each other. In this holy month Ascott is offering iftar with dinner.

Ascott Hotels Dhaka is inviting guests to gather with family and friends to experience the delicacy of Ramadan Iftar and dinner at Nabihah Restaurant "N" Café and Royal Treat Restaurant.

The restaurant has created a special offer throughout the month named "Iftar Followed by Dinner", where guest can avail Buy One Get One deal on exclusively buffet iftar with dinner, takeaway and dine-in menu. 

Guests can enjoy the iftar and dinner in both of the hotels. To celebrate the Ramadan, both multi cuisines Restaurants will be offering a unique food concept.

For reservations and detail please contact +8801926633850, 01969637327.

