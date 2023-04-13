Ascott Hotel hosts 'diplomats' iftar gathering'

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 11:43 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ascott The Residence Hotel Dhaka successfully hosted a "Diplomats' Iftar Gathering" on 9 April at the hotel's Serenity Banquet Hall.

In the ambience of this Ramadan, the "Iftar Gathering" was held in honour of the diplomats from different embassies/High Commissions in Dhaka, reads a press release.

The managing director along with other senior officials and all heads of departments (HoDs) of Ascott The Residence Hotel Dhaka were present at the event.

