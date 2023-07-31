Ascent Cup Round of 16 held

Corporates

Press Release
31 July, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 09:52 pm

Ascent Cup Round of 16 held

Press Release
31 July, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 09:52 pm
Ascent Cup Round of 16 held

The top teams from each group battled it out in the cup round of 16 of the 16th Ascent Cup, according to a press release.

The clash between Giants Gemcon and Rahmah Farms was nothing short of intense. The two teams delivered an epic encounter, stretching into the first extra time of the season. In a display of sheer resilience, Gemcon bounced back twice from behind, eventually securing a sensational 3-2 victory at the end of extra time.

Even the title sponsors, Ascent, got in on the action, facing off against the formidable Comfit. It was a tactical showdown at its finest, with Ascent employing a masterful man-marking approach to subdue Comfit for much of the match. However, Comfit found their moments and managed to score in both halves, ultimately securing a hard-fought win.

The MTB vs. Apparels Village game kept fans on the edge of their seats for the first 15 minutes, with both teams neck-and-neck, separated by a lone goal from Apparels. However, in an astonishing turn of events, Apparels Village dominated the field, asserting their dominance with four more goals in the final five minutes, ensuring a convincing passage to the next round.

Yesterday's matches were just as thrilling, with Elite Force coming from behind to secure a remarkable 4-1 victory against Bongo, while Optimizely suffered a 2-4 loss to a newly rejuvenated Swiss Contact. G4S had to fight hard to secure their spot in the next round with a 3-1 victory over Emkay, who will have another chance to redeem themselves in the Bowling Championship.

The final game of the day witnessed an epic battle between Securex and iFarmer. Still stinging from a recent unfortunate loss, Securex was determined to erase any traces of that defeat. They did so in emphatic fashion, surging ahead with a commanding three-goal lead in the first half. Just when iFarmers were mounting a comeback, netting two goals in the second half, Securex's forwards unleashed an astonishing display of tiki-taka football, banging in six more goals in the last four minutes, securing a resounding and unforgettable 9-3 victory!

With the Ascent Cup continuing to deliver breathtaking moments, fans are left yearning for more football drama. Stay tuned for more thrilling matches as the competition progresses!

Ascent Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

3h | Thoughts
Ceramic bowl type basin used for hand wash area. Photo: Collected

Basin and sink shopping in Dhaka: Finding the perfect fit

7h | Habitat
There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

12h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New conspiracy to suppress movement: BNP

New conspiracy to suppress movement: BNP

3h | TBS Today
Tom Cruise risked his life to film the 10 scenes

Tom Cruise risked his life to film the 10 scenes

3h | TBS Entertainment
Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

6h | TBS Stories
An unsung hero of football history

An unsung hero of football history

1h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon

5
More than 75% of Bangladeshi students currently on US campuses study in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] fields. Photo: University of California/Reuters
Education

Bangladesh ranks 17th in sending students to US for higher studies 

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September