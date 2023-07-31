Ascent Cup Round of 16 held

The top teams from each group battled it out in the cup round of 16 of the 16th Ascent Cup, according to a press release.

The clash between Giants Gemcon and Rahmah Farms was nothing short of intense. The two teams delivered an epic encounter, stretching into the first extra time of the season. In a display of sheer resilience, Gemcon bounced back twice from behind, eventually securing a sensational 3-2 victory at the end of extra time.

Even the title sponsors, Ascent, got in on the action, facing off against the formidable Comfit. It was a tactical showdown at its finest, with Ascent employing a masterful man-marking approach to subdue Comfit for much of the match. However, Comfit found their moments and managed to score in both halves, ultimately securing a hard-fought win.

The MTB vs. Apparels Village game kept fans on the edge of their seats for the first 15 minutes, with both teams neck-and-neck, separated by a lone goal from Apparels. However, in an astonishing turn of events, Apparels Village dominated the field, asserting their dominance with four more goals in the final five minutes, ensuring a convincing passage to the next round.

Yesterday's matches were just as thrilling, with Elite Force coming from behind to secure a remarkable 4-1 victory against Bongo, while Optimizely suffered a 2-4 loss to a newly rejuvenated Swiss Contact. G4S had to fight hard to secure their spot in the next round with a 3-1 victory over Emkay, who will have another chance to redeem themselves in the Bowling Championship.

The final game of the day witnessed an epic battle between Securex and iFarmer. Still stinging from a recent unfortunate loss, Securex was determined to erase any traces of that defeat. They did so in emphatic fashion, surging ahead with a commanding three-goal lead in the first half. Just when iFarmers were mounting a comeback, netting two goals in the second half, Securex's forwards unleashed an astonishing display of tiki-taka football, banging in six more goals in the last four minutes, securing a resounding and unforgettable 9-3 victory!

With the Ascent Cup continuing to deliver breathtaking moments, fans are left yearning for more football drama. Stay tuned for more thrilling matches as the competition progresses!