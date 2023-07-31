Ascent Corporate Football Cup: Second-placed teams go head-to-head against each other

31 July, 2023, 11:15 am
A photo from the fifth day of the 15th Ascent Corporate Football Cup
A photo from the fifth day of the 15th Ascent Corporate Football Cup

After the group stages of the 15th Ascent Corporate Football Cup concluded, second-placed teams went head-to-head against each other in the plate pre-qualifiers on Sunday (30 July). 

The fifth day's play began with Neo Zippers playing their third game in less than 24 hours, taking on Infotitan. Infotitans took advantage of rather seemingly less enthusiastic Neo Zippers and netted in a brace inside three minutes of play, reads a press release. 

Neo Zippers shrugged off their jittery first half as soon as they scored their first goal at the stroke of halftime. The second half saw the teams seesawing for possession. However, Neozipper took the game from the superb Infotitans with a 4-2 victory in the end.

First-timer Gold Kinen took on Green Delta with gusto and played their hearts out. Alas, it was not meant to be, as Green Delta proved to be too strong for the new team.

Interport continued their impressive form with a goal inside two minutes. Even though X Ceramics equalised almost immediately, Captain of Interport, Tanjil, took matters into his own hands (or rather legs) as he smashed one through the net to get back to leading, and there was no looking back for them after that as they ended the game 8-2.

Next up, Spellbound took on Incepta, and with three solid goals, Spellbound secured their spot into the next round, while Incepta will get one more chance to prove their worth in the Bowl championship. 

The cup round of 16 pre-quarterfinals will take place Monday (31 July). The matches will be live on Ascent Corporate Football Cup's Facebook page. 

