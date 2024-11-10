Ascent corporate day three championship result announced

Ascent corporate day three championship result announced

The day it started with Garda Shield making short work of Incepta with a score of 6-0.

This was probably since Incepta was missing two vital players. Not having the right balance makes a lot of difference, but it must be said that Garda Shield has hosted a well-coordinated team this year.

Next up, Bongo Bd took a big hiding from the in-form InfoTitans and the scoreline of 4-0 reflected as much, the Infotitans were far more coordinated even without their Captain playing as he was playing cricket for Gulshan Club. Infotitans played strategic football; the quick pass technique and keeping a solid defence did the trick.

The Next was the battle of the IT Companies, somewhat pitted against each other, Antopolis Designs and Optimizely was what Corporate Soccer is all about. This was a hard-fought match with many a flair-up amongst players all around the pitch, which can be expected when the going gets tough. The referees had their hands full, keeping the two sets of fans calm throughout the match, but in the end, Optimizely proved too good for Antopolis with a 2-0 victory; regardless of the fans raiding the pitch in delight, this was a game that won hearts and minds.

North End steamrolled their opponents iFarmer, in a 4-1 drubbing. They are on their way to the Cup in the Championship League. North End's Shanto scored a hat trick. Northend is a friendly and crowd-entertaining team, clean, fair and team that will be making waves soon.    

With well-balanced teams of Corporate Professionals, this game was a cruncher. The length of the game won fans for both sides, but the ACI's stunning goal at the end to win 2-1 tells you that anything can happen in a minute in this fast Ascent Cup field. You cannot take the lead for granted, even though IPDC showed a spirited performance.

IT Techies Selise met Penta Global, the former on a winning streak, in a 3-2 encounter. First-timers Penta, after a couple of matches on the new playing field, got their footing and came back hitting hard, but Selise simply had the edge.

 

 

