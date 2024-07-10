Asadul Haque Sufyani joins Metrocem Group as chief business officer

10 July, 2024, 02:15 am
10 July, 2024, 02:15 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Asadul Haque Sufyani has joined Metrocem Cement Ltd, as chief business officer.

A heartwarming welcoming ceremony was held at the corporate office of Metrocem Cement Ltd on Saturday where the Managing Director of the company Md Shahidullah, accompanied by the Board of Directors and top management, welcomed him, reads a press release. 

During the welcoming session, Asadul Haque Sufyani said, "The current cement industry in Bangladesh is highly competitive.  Every day we face new challenges. I look forward to coming out of the traditional ways and applying modern marketing and sales strategy to push Metrocem cement forward."

Asadul Haque Sufyani is a known name in the corporate scenario of Bangladesh.

He has worked in many well-known companies and brands, including Bengal Group of Industries, Seven Circle (BD) Ltd and Shun Shing Cement Mills Ltd, Aktel (currently known as Robi).

He is a graduate of the University of Delhi, India and went to the University of Lincoln, UK, for post-graduation. 

