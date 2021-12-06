Artist Jinnatun Jannat’s solo exhibition kicks off in Dhaka

The solo exhibition of young artist Jinnatun Jannat was inaugurated at EMK Centre in the capital this week.

The exhibition titled "Naree Shutro" is a part of EMK Center's 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign, reads a press release.

Among the guests artist and art critic Mustafa Zaman, Co-Founder and Trustee of Britto Arts Trust Tayeba Begum Lipi, visual artist Mahbubur Rahman and Professor Shishir Bhattacharjee of University of Dhaka joined the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition.