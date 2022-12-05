Artisans of Ayesha Abed Foundation to get wages through bKash

Corporates

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

Artisans of Ayesha Abed Foundation to get wages through bKash

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 04:20 pm
Artisans of Ayesha Abed Foundation to get wages through bKash

The Ayesha Abed Foundation, Aarong's craft production center, will disburse wages to its more than 20,000 artisans, majority of whom are women, through bKash.

In this regard, D Sasikumar, Head of Ayesha Abed Foundation and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

After receiving their wages in their bKash account, artisans will be able to use a variety of services, including mobile recharge, utility bill payment, shop payment, and loan and savings schemes from banks and financial institutions. 

Moreover, artisans will be able to cash-out their wages from bKash "Priyo" agent without any cost, the release added. 

Thus, the artisans, mostly women, will be empowered in their financial decisions and enjoy freedom in their day-to-day transactions.

Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson of the Ayesha Abed Foundation and other senior officials were present at the event.

Ayesha Abed Foundation / Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

8h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Crisis looming over import worth $250M in Ramadan?

Crisis looming over import worth $250M in Ramadan?

8m | Videos
Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

18h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

18h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence