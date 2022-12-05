Artisans of Ayesha Abed Foundation to get wages through bKash

The Ayesha Abed Foundation, Aarong's craft production center, will disburse wages to its more than 20,000 artisans, majority of whom are women, through bKash.

In this regard, D Sasikumar, Head of Ayesha Abed Foundation and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

After receiving their wages in their bKash account, artisans will be able to use a variety of services, including mobile recharge, utility bill payment, shop payment, and loan and savings schemes from banks and financial institutions.

Moreover, artisans will be able to cash-out their wages from bKash "Priyo" agent without any cost, the release added.

Thus, the artisans, mostly women, will be empowered in their financial decisions and enjoy freedom in their day-to-day transactions.

Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson of the Ayesha Abed Foundation and other senior officials were present at the event.