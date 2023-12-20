Art exhibition starts at DU Fine Arts Faculty for 75th-anniversary

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Dhaka University Fine Arts, a 12-day special art exhibition has started with the works of past and present students of the Faculty of Fine Arts.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maqsood Kamal inaugurated this artwork exhibition on Wednesday 20 December 2023 as the chief guest.

Prof. Nisar Hossain, dean of the fine arts faculty in Osman Zaman Auditorium presided over the opening ceremony as special guests of national artist and emeritus professor of drawing and illustration department Rafiqun Nabi, honorary professor of printmaking department Syed Abul Rbak Alvi and general secretary of Dhaka University Teachers Association. Zeenat Huda Associate Professor of the Pottery Department conducted the program. Rabiul Islam.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maqsud Kamal said, "Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Arts is making unique contribution to enrich the country's art and culture world. The artists of this faculty have achieved a lot of fame and reputation in the international arena as well, which is a credit to the country and the university."

He also said that apart from practising arts and culture, teachers and students of this faculty have played an important role in many achievements of the country including the great liberation war by having a non-communal and humanitarian spirit.

The Vice-Chancellor called upon the teachers and students of the faculty to work from their respective positions to advance the country through aesthetic, creative and innovation-oriented art practices.

It is to be noted that the Faculty of Fine Arts has taken the initiative to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Dhaka University Fine Arts through various programs throughout the year including art exhibitions, seminars and workshops. These programs were inaugurated today with a special art exhibition by faculty members and past and present students. This special art exhibition organized in each department including the Zainul Gallery of the faculty will continue till 31 December.

The exhibition will be open to all from 11am to 7pm daily.