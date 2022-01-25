Art exhibition on humanitarian principles launched in Dhaka

The Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Liberation War Museum of Bangladesh have jointly organised an art exhibition on humanitarian principles in Dhaka.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen inaugurated the exhibition today at the Liberation War Museum, said a press release.

The contemporary art installation and exhibition "Humanitarian Principles. Here and Now" has been arranged in collaboration with the Photo Elysée Museum of Lausanne, Switzerland.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman attended the ceremony as a special guest.

Highlighting the importance of Humanitarian Principles, the foreign minister said this exhibition will contribute to creating a mindset among the people to work for humanity.

He also said actions should be taken so that people around the world are not uprooted either due to war or climate change.

The state minister for Disaster Management and Relief thanked the Embassy of Switzerland, ICRC and the Liberation War Museum for organising this exhibition.

"Humanitarian principles are close to the heart of the Swiss people, and in the early 1970s these quintessential values laid the foundation on which our partnership with Bangladesh has developed," said Nathalie Chuard, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh.

"This exhibition, therefore, is very special for us as we jointly reflect on these principles at a time when Switzerland and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of bilateral relations," she added.

"The ICRC was present in Bangladesh during the 1971 War. Based on the humanitarian principles, we provided protection and assistance to hundreds of thousands of affected people," said Katja Lorenz, head of the ICRC delegation in Bangladesh.

"Today, we continue helping people affected by violence. Among other activities, we visit detainees, we support physical rehabilitation services, we promote International Humanitarian Law (IHL). Together with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), we strive to re-establish family links where contacts between relatives have been interrupted for different reasons, and to reunite missing people with their families. In the Cox's Bazar region, we support Bangladeshi communities living near the camps," she mentioned.

This exhibition invites visitors to critically reflect on humanitarian principles and their significance and share their personal thoughts and experiences on an interactive digital dialogue platform. It is open for the public from 25 January to 24 February 2022 (10 am- 5 pm), except Sundays.