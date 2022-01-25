Art exhibition on humanitarian principles launched in Dhaka

Corporates

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 04:22 pm

Related News

Art exhibition on humanitarian principles launched in Dhaka

It is open for the public from 25 January to 24 February 2022 (10 am- 5 pm), except Sundays

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 04:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 The Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Liberation War Museum of Bangladesh have jointly organised an art exhibition on humanitarian principles in  Dhaka.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen inaugurated the exhibition today at the Liberation War Museum, said a press release.

The contemporary art installation and exhibition "Humanitarian Principles. Here and Now" has been arranged in collaboration with the Photo Elysée Museum of Lausanne, Switzerland.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman attended the ceremony as a special guest.

Highlighting the importance of Humanitarian Principles, the foreign minister said this exhibition will contribute to creating a mindset among the people to work for humanity.

He also said actions should be taken so that people around the world are not uprooted either due to war or climate change. 

The state minister for Disaster Management and Relief thanked the Embassy of Switzerland, ICRC and the Liberation War Museum for organising this exhibition.

"Humanitarian principles are close to the heart of the Swiss people, and in the early 1970s these quintessential values laid the foundation on which our partnership with Bangladesh has developed," said Nathalie Chuard, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh.

"This exhibition, therefore, is very special for us as we jointly reflect on these principles at a time when Switzerland and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of bilateral relations," she added.

"The ICRC was present in Bangladesh during the 1971 War. Based on the humanitarian principles, we provided protection and assistance to hundreds of thousands of affected people," said Katja Lorenz, head of the ICRC delegation in Bangladesh.

"Today, we continue helping people affected by violence. Among other activities, we visit detainees, we support physical rehabilitation services, we promote International Humanitarian Law (IHL). Together with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), we strive to re-establish family links where contacts between relatives have been interrupted for different reasons, and to reunite missing people with their families. In the Cox's Bazar region, we support Bangladeshi communities living near the camps," she mentioned.

This exhibition invites visitors to critically reflect on humanitarian principles and their significance and share their personal thoughts and experiences on an interactive digital dialogue platform. It is open for the public from 25 January to 24 February 2022 (10 am- 5 pm), except Sundays. 

Exhibition / Liberation War Museum / Switzerland

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

5h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

3h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

23h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

23h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure