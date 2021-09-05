Art camp organised to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Corporates

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 05:54 pm

Related News

Art camp organised to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 05:54 pm
Art camp organised to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

The International Board to Celebrate Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary organised a three-day art camp to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

Judge Md Saiful Alam inaugurated the art camp Friday at  Benu Vita, Bindubari, in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila, reads a press release.

Md Muniruzzaman, executive director at Gallery Chitrak, attended the event as the chief guest.

The event was organised in collaboration with Mridha Business Ltd, Bangladesh Kite Federation (BKF).

Art Camp / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

3d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

3d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

3d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places