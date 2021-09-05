Art camp organised to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

The International Board to Celebrate Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary organised a three-day art camp to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Judge Md Saiful Alam inaugurated the art camp Friday at Benu Vita, Bindubari, in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila, reads a press release.

Md Muniruzzaman, executive director at Gallery Chitrak, attended the event as the chief guest.

The event was organised in collaboration with Mridha Business Ltd, Bangladesh Kite Federation (BKF).