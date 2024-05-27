Around 23,000 BRAC staff and volunteers working to combat Cyclone Remal

A total of 22,571 BRAC personnel, community health workers (Shasthya Shebikas and Shasthya Shebikas) and volunteers are working at the field level to help the survivors of Cyclone Remal.

A total of 8,450 BRAC community health workers and volunteers are supporting families living in vulnerable conditions, including children, pregnant and lactating mothers, and persons with disabilities. A total of 14,121 BRAC personnel, among whom 5,863 are women, are disseminating warning and preparedness messages through door-to-door visits and supporting families in vulnerable conditions to evacuate. The Human Resources Department at BRAC has also launched a Staff Tracker for all offices in the coastal districts.

A total of 385 people has taken shelter in 3 BRAC offices located in Bagerhat, which are being used as shelters. Additionally, 183 families have taken shelter in a total of 36 mini-cyclone shelters of BRAC in Patuakhali, Bhola, Barguna, Satkhira, and Bagerhat. Furthermore, 1,680 packets of dry food were provided in cyclone shelters through Local Government Institutions. BRAC has also provided anticipatory early action (AEA)-based cash grant support to 50 participants from Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira district, each receiving BDT 5,000.

BRAC is actively conducting a comprehensive damage and needs assessment which will guide to further support in the affected communities.

With winds reaching 90 to 120 km/h and heavy rainfall, Cyclone Remal made landfall at the Khepupara (now Kalapara) coast of Bangladesh, southwest of Mongla. BRAC is closely monitoring the development of Cyclone Remal with pre-positioned stock and is actively coordinating with local authorities to respond on the ground.