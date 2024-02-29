Army IBA successfully ogranises Hult Prize On-campus Round

The Army Institute of Business Administration, Savar (Army IBA) successfully organized the 'EnScented presents Hult Prize On-Campus at Army IBA 2024 in association with Sadia Telecom', the on-campus round of the prestigious student entrepreneurship and business idea competition, the Hult Prize.

The event, known as the "Nobel Prize for Students," focused on youth empowerment, social entrepreneurship, and creating significant impacts in the world.

This year the Hult Prize challenge was Unlimited where registered teams had to present their business ideas based on any of the 17 SDGs.

Army IBA, Savar has successfully conducted the On-campus round on 28th February 2024.

Led by the Campus Director Ruthmila Haider Chowdhury, and the organizing Team, Sanjida, Deputy Campus Director; Shammyo, Head of Corporate Relations; and the other organizing committee members- Abid, Niloy, and Anto from the Event Team; Esham, Ahanaf, Taqi, Anny, Alif, Sporsho, and Labib from Branding and Marketing Team; Tousif and Meraz from the Partnership and Collaboration team; and Archi, Rahul, Shoaibur, Sunny from the Start-up team worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the competition.

Ruthmila said, "The students of Army IBA have always continued the legacy of the Hult Prize with their groundbreaking ideas and taking it to the regional final. This year's Hult Prize On-Campus was quite different from the previous years as it was a physical event that connected the start-ups directly to the iDEA projects of the ICT Division of the Bangladesh Government.

"We also organized 4 events along with 6 training programs for the participants to nurture their start-ups. It wasn't possible without the excellent team effort of this year's Organizing Committee Members. Also, our advisors Enamul Hassan Sir and Jinia Afroze Ma'am from Army IBA have guided us the whole time throughout this one-year-long journey".

With a prize pool of 12,000 taka and Gift Hampers, the grand finale was held at the iDEA project, Startup Bangladesh headquarters. The title sponsor 'EnScented', a Fragrance and Self-care brand based in Bangladesh, and cosponsor 'Sadia Telecom', added prestige to the competition. Partners such as The Business Standard, The Capital Catalyst, Boi Pathok, Bangla Radio 95.2, Goriber Dokar, The Army IBA Gazette, and Esolumate played crucial roles in making the event a success.

Team 'Pinacle' consisting of Jabed, Nafisa, and Esha nailed the champion trophy with a groundbreaking startup that solved a unique and significant problem, then comes Team 'Bizz Explorer' the first runner-up of the competition solving a real-time law-based problem with their service, and the second runner-up was Team 'Greelium' working towards a greener future.

The winning team earned the opportunity to represent the Army IBA at the regional round, continuing the tradition of fostering innovative solutions to societal challenges.