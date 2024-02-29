Army IBA successfully ogranises Hult Prize On-campus Round

Corporates

Press Release
29 February, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 09:41 pm

Army IBA successfully ogranises Hult Prize On-campus Round

Press Release
29 February, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 09:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Army Institute of Business Administration, Savar (Army IBA) successfully organized the 'EnScented presents Hult Prize On-Campus at Army IBA 2024 in association with Sadia Telecom', the on-campus round of the prestigious student entrepreneurship and business idea competition, the Hult Prize.

The event, known as the "Nobel Prize for Students," focused on youth empowerment, social entrepreneurship, and creating significant impacts in the world.

This year the Hult Prize challenge was Unlimited where registered teams had to present their business ideas based on any of the 17 SDGs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Army IBA, Savar has successfully conducted the On-campus round on 28th February 2024.

Led by the Campus Director Ruthmila Haider Chowdhury, and the organizing Team, Sanjida, Deputy Campus Director; Shammyo, Head of Corporate Relations; and the other organizing committee members- Abid, Niloy, and Anto from the Event Team; Esham, Ahanaf, Taqi, Anny, Alif, Sporsho, and Labib from Branding and Marketing Team; Tousif and Meraz from the Partnership and Collaboration team; and Archi, Rahul, Shoaibur, Sunny from the Start-up team worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the competition.

Ruthmila said, "The students of Army IBA have always continued the legacy of the Hult Prize with their groundbreaking ideas and taking it to the regional final. This year's Hult Prize On-Campus was quite different from the previous years as it was a physical event that connected the start-ups directly to the iDEA projects of the ICT Division of the Bangladesh Government.

"We also organized 4 events along with 6 training programs for the participants to nurture their start-ups. It wasn't possible without the excellent team effort of this year's Organizing Committee Members. Also, our advisors Enamul Hassan Sir and Jinia Afroze Ma'am from Army IBA have guided us the whole time throughout this one-year-long journey".

With a prize pool of 12,000 taka and Gift Hampers, the grand finale was held at the iDEA project, Startup Bangladesh headquarters. The title sponsor 'EnScented', a Fragrance and Self-care brand based in Bangladesh, and cosponsor 'Sadia Telecom', added prestige to the competition. Partners such as The Business Standard, The Capital Catalyst, Boi Pathok, Bangla Radio 95.2, Goriber Dokar, The Army IBA Gazette, and Esolumate played crucial roles in making the event a success.

Team 'Pinacle' consisting of Jabed, Nafisa, and Esha nailed the champion trophy with a groundbreaking startup that solved a unique and significant problem, then comes Team 'Bizz Explorer' the first runner-up of the competition solving a real-time law-based problem with their service, and the second runner-up was Team 'Greelium' working towards a greener future.

The winning team earned the opportunity to represent the Army IBA at the regional round, continuing the tradition of fostering innovative solutions to societal challenges.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

12h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

5h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

14h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

2h | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

4h | Videos
What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

2h | Videos
BPL 2024 stats

BPL 2024 stats

3h | Videos