Army chief SM Shafiuddin inaugurates Shadhinota Auditorium of BUP

To provide the students of BUP an environment conducive to acquiring knowledge, recently a two-storeyed auditorium with modern facilities was constructed and named 'Shadhinota Auditorium'.

On Tuesday (12 September 2023) General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army, inaugurated this auditorium through a colorful ceremony.

After the inauguration, the chief guest unveiled the cover of the book titled 'Dynamics of Bangladesh-India Land Border Management' authored by the Vice Chancellor of BUP Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam.

Later, the chief guest handed over awards to the faculty members for their commendable contribution in the field of research and the students for their academic excellence.

In his speech, the chief guest praised BUP's success in providing outcome based and need based education to its graduates who are having high demand nationally and internationally.

He reiterated on the importance of discipline, morality and petriotism as they not only mold individuals and societies rather the entire nation.

He thanked all the members of BUP, including the previous ones, for their wholehearted effort in bringing this unique and diversified university to its present state and placing it ever higher by the day.

In the ceremony, vice chancellor of BUP, previous vice chancellors, senior military and civilian high officials, academicians, BUP faculty members, officials and students were present.