Army chief SM Shafiuddin inaugurates Shadhinota Auditorium of BUP

Corporates

Press Release
12 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 09:24 pm

Related News

Army chief SM Shafiuddin inaugurates Shadhinota Auditorium of BUP

Press Release
12 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 09:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To provide the students of BUP an environment conducive to acquiring knowledge, recently a two-storeyed auditorium with modern facilities was constructed and named 'Shadhinota Auditorium'.

On Tuesday (12 September 2023) General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army, inaugurated this auditorium through a colorful ceremony.

After the inauguration, the chief guest unveiled the cover of the book titled 'Dynamics of Bangladesh-India Land Border Management' authored by the Vice Chancellor of BUP Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam.

Later, the chief guest handed over awards to the faculty members for their commendable contribution in the field of research and the students for their academic excellence.

In his speech, the chief guest praised BUP's success in providing outcome based and need based education to its graduates who are having high demand nationally and internationally.

He reiterated on the importance of discipline, morality and petriotism as they not only mold individuals and societies rather the entire nation.

He thanked all the members of BUP, including the previous ones, for their wholehearted effort in bringing this unique and diversified university to its present state and placing it ever higher by the day.

In the ceremony, vice chancellor of BUP, previous vice chancellors, senior military and civilian high officials, academicians, BUP faculty members, officials and students were present.

BUP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

6h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

6h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

13h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

2h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

1h | TBS Today
North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

3h | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

8h | TBS World