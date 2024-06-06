Arla Foods Bangladesh inaugurates State-of-the-Art UHT Milk Factory

Arla Foods Bangladesh, the local subsidiary of global dairy cooperative Arla Foods and producer of DANO, today (June 6, 2024) inaugurated its new UHT milk production facility in Gazipur, Bangladesh. With a landmark joint investment with partner Mutual Group of approximately €15 million, the factory is set to be a new benchmark for modern, safe, and sustainable dairy production in the country with a commitment to affordable nutrition.

The establishment of this state-of-the-art factory represents one of the largest single investments in Bangladesh's dairy industry and is also the largest investment made by Arla Foods in Bangladesh. The facility will produce a new UHT milk brand, aligning with Arla Foods' sustainability vision of "stronger people, stronger planet" in Bangladesh.

The inauguration event was attended by Md. Abdur Rahman MP, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock; Christian Brix Møller, Ambassador of Denmark, and representatives from government agencies.

The current site is FSSC 22000 (Version 5.1) and ISO 9001:2015 certified, reflecting Arla Foods' unwavering commitment to providing safe and nutritious dairy products. Notably, the overall facility features an energy efficiency system that has the potential to save an impressive 4 million liters of water and reduce 220 tons of CO2e emissions annually. Additionally, the modern wastewater treatment plant will contribute to an 80-85% reduction in chemical footprint compared to traditional technologies. With a focus on consumer safety, the facility employs an aseptic sterile system to ensure 100% safe products. As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability, Arla Foods Bangladesh aims to achieve an annual reduction of total 405 tons of CO2e emissions aided through an upcoming sustainable solar panel project.

Statements:

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Md. Abdur Rahman MP: "Bangladesh aims to achieve self-sufficiency in the dairy sector and we welcome the private sector to contribute to the cause. Arla Foods has been successfully complementing the nutrition need of the country and I thank them for that. I expect that this factory will continue the legacy of safe and nutritious products and contribute to the country's economy."

Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Christian Brix Møller: "Today the Danish-Bangladeshi partnership spanning over decades of mutual success, sees another feather in the cap. Arla has been a consistently trustworthy partner to the Bangladeshi dairy sector contributing to the country's economic growth. This is a moment to reflect on how far collaborative efforts and trustworthy partnerships can go."

Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited Laurent Ponty: "Arla Foods is globally recognized for its innovations and we are committed to enhance the availability of nutritious and environmentally-friendly dairy products Bangladesh. The new site is a testament to that. I want to express my gratitude to Mutual Group for the long-standing partnership and the government of Bangladesh for providing us the opportunity to contribute to the dairy sector."