Arla Foods Bangladesh extends support towards flood victims

Corporates

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 12:12 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As the northeastern region of Bangladesh tackles with great losses due to floods, Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited, the local subsidiary of European dairy cooperative Arla Foods, extends their support to aid to the affected.

To ensure that the population of that region has access to one of the most important nutritional components, Arla has recently donated Dano powder milk for three lakh (300,000) people, reads a press release.

The aid was handed over to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the Prime Minister by Galib Bin Mohammad, head of Marketing and Jalal Khaled, head of Corporate Affairs of Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited.

Commenting on this, Peter Hallberg, Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited stated, "For the past few days, we've been witnessing the devastation the flood has caused. Among all the news pouring in, we found out that one of the key requirements of the waterlogged people was milk for their children. As a responsible company, we wanted to help those people in crisis. We are also thankful to the Prime Minister's Office for their quick response."

Throughout its journey in Bangladesh, Arla Foods Bangladesh has believed in sustainable business practices and has been proactively responsible for the goodness of the communities. As a part of its sustainability, Arla Foods Bangladesh has, till date, been executing multiple social projects. In 2020 alone, when the pandemic hit the world, Arla Foods Bangladesh supplied nutrition of milk free of cost in 23 districts of the country through 16 humanitarian organizations.

Arla has also proactively reached out to more than 2.8 million people all over Bangladesh with affordable milk, awareness on nutrition and awareness on Covid-19 since 2021.

