Ariful Sazzad, Fazle Rabbi made ARB president, secretary 

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 07:44 pm

Atomic Reporters Bangladesh has elected its executive committee members for the 2022-24 term during an election held on Friday.

Ariful Sazzad, planning editor of News 24, and Fazle Rabbi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla, have been made president and secretary respectively. 

The election was held at a restaurant at Shegunbagicha in the capital. 

Chief Election Commissioner and Deputy Chief Reporter of BSS Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo announced the committee. Other members of the election commission include Moshiur Rahman Khan, senior reporter of daily Samakal, and  Ahammad Foyez, senior reporter of New Age.

The elected office bearers include Zinnatun Nur Synthia of Bangladesh Protidin (vice president), Debashish Roy of Somoy TV (Joint Secretary), Tanjir Mehedi News Bangla (Treasurer), Mahmudul Hasan of Independent TV (organising secretary), Eyamin Sajid of The Business Standard (office secretary) and Nazmul Likhon of The Bangladesh Post (Communication, training and research secretary).

Executive committee members are Muzaherul Hoque of 71 Television, Abul Kalam Azad of BBC Bangla,  and Hasan Azad of Business Insider.

Thanking all members of the organisation for electing him president, Ariful Sazzad said that there is no substitute for the use of science and technology in developing a better nation. 

Nuclear power has added a new dimension to health, agriculture and the power sector. ARB will play the role of watchdog in science, technology and nuclear sector, he added.

Atomic Reporters Bangladesh (ARB)

