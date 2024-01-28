Aqua Paints embraces the future with its "Next Billion Promise" at Sales Conference 2024

28 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 03:34 pm

Aqua Paints embraces the future with its "Next Billion Promise" at Sales Conference 2024

The theme "Next Billion Promise" reflects Aqua Paints' dedication to expanding its market reach and enhancing customer satisfaction through innovative products and services

28 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 03:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Aqua Paints, a leader in the paint and coatings industry, held its highly anticipated Sales Conference 2024 at the scenic Cox's Bazar, marking a pivotal step towards realizing its ambitious "Next Billion Promise", reads a press release.

The event, which took place on 25 January, brought together the Sales and Sales Support Team for a comprehensive review of the company's 2023 performance and to set the course for a transformative 2024.

Attended by Aqua Paints Director, Shayaan Seraj, Executive Director (Factory) S M Ahsanul Karim, Head of Sales, Md Minhaz Uddin Talukder, Head of Project, Shafath Zameel, and other senior management members, the conference was an interactive platform for strategizing and setting the company's milestones.

Notably, the Managing Director, Ramzul Seraj, and Deputy Managing Director, Sajedur Seraj, joined the event virtually, extending their encouragement and support for the team's billion journey. The highlight of the Sales Conference was the recognition and rewarding of employees for their outstanding contributions in 2023, fostering a motivated and inspired workforce for the challenges ahead. The management's emphasis on employee appreciation underscores Aqua Paints' commitment to its team as the key driver of its success.

Director Shayaan Seraj, in his inspiring address, emphasized the importance of this juncture. "It might be just the beginning towards billions, but our promise is to deliver the best to our consumers with new innovations and initiatives. We are hopeful and geared up to reach our consumers more effectively in 2024," he stated.

The theme "Next Billion Promise" reflects Aqua Paints' dedication to expanding its market reach and enhancing customer satisfaction through innovative products and services.

