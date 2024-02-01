APR showcases sustainable fibre solutions to boost Bangladesh's thriving textile sector

Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), a leading global viscose staple fibre (VSF) producer, has returned to the 18th Dhaka International Textile and Garment Machinery Exhibition (DTG), which started today and will continue till 4 February at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) Dhaka.

This is APR's second consecutive appearance at DTG, signalling its commitment to Bangladesh's thriving textile industry and the growing demand for sustainable fashion solutions, reads a press release.

"Bangladesh is a cornerstone of APR's growth and a key market, says Tapan Sannigrahi, Vice President, Marketing and Downstream Development, Asia Pacific Rayon.

He said, "In just five years, it has become APR's second-largest market outside Indonesia. We currently hold a 55% share in Bangladesh's viscose fibre market, and we are actively introducing Lyocell as a sustainable alternative."

The textile sector is an important contributor to a growing Bangladesh economy. It ranks as the second-largest textile and garment exporter and is one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia.

APR is collaborating with leading textile companies in Bangladesh to support the industry's development while promoting the adoption of viscose and Lyocell as sustainable alternatives. "Viscose is becoming the fastest growing fibre used in Bangladesh's textile industry, adds Sannigrahi. "With its easy-to-dye attributes, it helps manufacturers reduce energy and water consumption during garment production. Additionally, its full biodegradability underscores its environmental friendliness."

Headquartered in Jakarta, APR is a member of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of resource-based manufacturing companies. APR operates Asia Pacific Yarn (APY), a state-of-the-art, 7,800-tonne capacity downstream yarn spinning facility.

We are still making our marks with our yarn sales, but we have had positive results coming to this market. APR's high-quality VSF and yarn are sold to yarn spinners, fabric makers, and garment manufacturers across Indonesia and 16 markets, including Bangladesh, Turkey, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. APR is dedicated to driving positive change in the textile industry by championing circularity and responsible manufacturing, aligning with the transition towards a more sustainable textile industry in Bangladesh and around the world.

APR is firmly focused on sustainability. In November 2021, the company launched its ambitious APR2030 sustainability agenda, outlining four key pillars and corresponding targets for the next decade. APR2030 is a commitment to achieving a measurable and positive impact on climate and nature, promoting inclusive prosperity and gender equality across the value chain, and improving clean and closed-loop manufacturing processes from fibre-to-fashion. APR strives to be a world-class VSF facility, consistently exceeding many requirements of the European Union Best Available Techniques (EU BAT) Polymer BREF and ZDHC MMCF guidelines, setting a high bar for sustainable viscose production. Progress on this can be found on its APR 2022 Sustainability Report.