APQN Academic Conference 2023 held at AIUB

05 November, 2023
The 3-day APQN Academic Conference 2023 ended at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) on Saturday (4 November). 

On the last day, there were two keynote speeches and four parallel sessions where the researchers discussed the quality of transformative teaching-learning, blended education, digital quality assurance and university-industry linkages. 

The first keynote speaker, Jan Friis, Senior Vice President for Government Affairs at Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) of USA, focused on the scope and challenges of quality of transformative learning and shared the experience of CHEA. 

The second keynote speaker, Prof Dr Olgun Cicek, board director of INQAAHE and member of the international advisory council of CHEA, discussed the importance of internationalisation. 

He further highlighted the issues on ranking and quality assurance. According to him, quality assurance ensures ranking, but ranking may not ensure quality assurance.  

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was the chief guest and delivered her message online. She has elaborated the activities undertaken by the Government of Bangladesh to ensure quality education in higher education.  

The special guest, Prof Dr Md Abu Taher, Member of UGC, explained the role of UGC to maintain quality education. Dr Timur Kanapyanov, the APQN Board director, has expressed his gratitude to AIUB for overall support. 

Dr Hasanul A Hasan, Nadia Anwar and Dr. Carmen Z Lamagna, the Board of Trustees members, thanked the Board of APQN for giving AIUB the opportunity to host this conference. They acknowledged the contribution of the local and international researchers and participants to making this conference a memorable event. 

The APQN academic conference ended with a high note and looking forward to implementing the proposals discussed during the conference for sustainable development in higher education.  

