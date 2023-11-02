APQN Academic Conference 2023 to be held at AIUB from 2-4 November

Asia Pacific Quality Network (APQN) Academic Conference 2023 is going to be held at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) from 2-4 November 2023. 

APQN has been working to enhance the quality of higher education in the Asia-Pacific region for the last 20 years, reads a press release. 

There are 268 institutional and academic members of APQN from 47 countries. AIUB is proudly hosting the 2023 conference for the first time in Bangladesh at the AIUB campus. 

This conference expects participants from 15 countries who will be discussing innovation and sustainable development in higher education. The researchers will also focus on the quality of transformative teaching-learning, blended education, digital quality assurance, and university-industry linkages to ensure quality education.

At this conference there will be 4 keynote Speakers: Stephane Lauwick, the President of the European Quality Assurance; Jan Friis, Senior Vice President of CHEA, USA; Prof Dr. Olgun Cicek, Board Director of INQAAHE, and Prof. Dr. Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council; and 3 Plenary, along with 4 parallel sessions where 27 papers will be presented. 

Honorable Minister, Ministry of Education, Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council, Members from UGC, representatives from different local and international agencies, APQN board members along with APQN secretariat, and AIUB Management will be attending the 3-day conference at AIUB. 

 

