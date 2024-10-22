Apply Point participates in International Chef’s Day 2024 event

Corporates

Press Release
22 October, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 12:02 pm

Related News

Apply Point participates in International Chef’s Day 2024 event

Press Release
22 October, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 12:02 pm
Apply Point participates in International Chef’s Day 2024 event

International Chefs Day 2024, held at the Marriott Convention Centre in Dhanmondi, welcomed various participants and culinary professionals, including apply point, a prominent consultancy firm in Bangladesh.

The event highlighted the significance of culinary arts and brought together chefs, food enthusiasts, and industry stakeholders. apply point's presence underscored its commitment to expanding opportunities for culinary education and international collaborations. Representatives from apply point engaged with students and professionals, discussing study and work abroad opportunities in the culinary field and fostering connections between Bangladeshi talent and global institutions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

#applypoint / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

25m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

35m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Now | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos