Apply Point participates in International Chef’s Day 2024 event

International Chefs Day 2024, held at the Marriott Convention Centre in Dhanmondi, welcomed various participants and culinary professionals, including apply point, a prominent consultancy firm in Bangladesh.

The event highlighted the significance of culinary arts and brought together chefs, food enthusiasts, and industry stakeholders. apply point's presence underscored its commitment to expanding opportunities for culinary education and international collaborations. Representatives from apply point engaged with students and professionals, discussing study and work abroad opportunities in the culinary field and fostering connections between Bangladeshi talent and global institutions.