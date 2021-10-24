Applications now open for supply chain excellence awards

24 October, 2021, 08:15 pm
The application process for this year's Bangladesh Supply Chain Excellence Awards opened Sunday and it will continue until 20 November.   

Like in the previous years, IPDC Finance Limited and Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society are organising the fourth edition of the awarding programme to recognise individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions in advancing supply chain knowledge and practices from July 2020 to June 2021.

The International Supply Chain Education Alliance contributes to the occasion as the knowledge partner, while The Business Standard is the media partner of the event.

Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited, said the supply chain professionals were the "real heroes" during the pandemic-led movement restrictions as they kept the production units as well as the market-supply running.

Naquib Khan, president of Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society, said success and profit of any business are inextricably linked to the performance of the venture's supply chain.

"We want to recognise those achievers for their contributions in supply chain management, especially in the pandemic-led critical times," he noted. 

Ejazur Rahman, Asia chapter CEO of International Supply Chain Education Alliance, said the awards are to recognise efficiencies that exist in the business ecosystem and encourage more in the future.

Sharier Khan, executive editor and publisher of The Business Standard, said, "We could not think about recognising the supply chain heroes even in the 90's, but there has been a significant positive change in our business ecosystem in the last two decades."

The executive editor said best supply chain practices are contributing to the private sector mostly, while the public sector can also learn from such practices.

Awardees will be recognised from various areas of the supply chain management in both manufacturing and service organisations. They will receive crests and certificates.

Supply chain professionals, young talents and business organisations are invited to participate in the prestigious recognition programme and asked to submit case studies of their achievements.

Both organisations and individuals can submit their applications online at www.bsceabd.com in 11 categories.

The categories are – supply chain collaboration and partnering, supply chain talent development, manufacturing excellence, supply chain finance management, logistics and transportation management, customer service, warehousing and distribution, supply chain planning process, supply chain sustainability, technology as supply chain enabler, young supply chain talent of the year, and supply chain professional of the year.
 

