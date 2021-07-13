Application window opens for 2nd batch of Banglalink Womentor

Banglalink has officially opened the application window for the second batch of Womentor, a program designed to provide professional skills development facilities to female engineering students. In this four-month long program, selected candidates will be mentored by experienced female engineers working at Banglalink. Launched last year, the first season of Womentor received overwhelming responses from female engineering students of public and private universities, states a press release.

Female engineering students, in the 3rd or 4th year of their undergraduate studies, can apply for the program online by visiting this page: https://jobs.lever.co/banglalink/88a44425-64d3-4373-9dfb-6913d7946e53.The Deadline for the application submission is 19 July 2021.

A total of 10 candidates will be selected as mentees following a primary CV evaluation process and multiple screening rounds. Banglalink's female engineering experts will mentor the selected candidates based on their areas of interest. Along with receiving career counseling and training on professional development, they will be able to join other programs of Banglalink such as Learn from the Startup, Campus to Corporate, and Advanced Internship Program. A certificate of completion will be given to each of them as well.

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Banglalink said, "In view of the immense success of the inaugural season of Womentor, we have decided to launch the second season of the program. We want to facilitate smooth transition of females pursuing engineering careers into the corporate sector. Banglalink will provide them with requisite learning opportunities and support them grow as future professionals through this initiative."

As a progressive digital service provider, Banglalink will continue to take initiatives for women's empowerment.