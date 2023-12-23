AppleGadgets brings “Laptop Festival”

Corporates

Press Release
23 December, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 04:18 pm

Related News

AppleGadgets brings “Laptop Festival”

Press Release
23 December, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 04:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

During the last quarter of 2023, AppleGadgets, a renowned online devices and gadgets shop, officially introduced Laptops to their beloved customers.

Bringing flagship models and surprising deals on the latest and greatest laptop you can find in the market.

To celebrate this exclusive moment AppleGadgets brings "Laptop Festival", allowing laptop buyers to save up to 20%.

Likable Deals on Laptops

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

From budget seekers laptops like Lenovo IdeaPad Slim series which has i3 processors and latest 13th Gen CPU to flagships like Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360-degree with latest i7 13th gen processor you would improve & maximize your productivity. 

There's not just that, if you are a gamer, there's greater deals on gaming laptops as well, like Asus Rog Strix G16 which has i7 13th gen and 4060 NVIDIA GPU. That performs amazing in the gameplay of the latest games.

Whether it's a tiny smartwatch for your wrist or large portable gaming machines, AppleGadgets got your back. Founded back in 2016, Apple Gadgets tried their utmost to deliver products at customer's doorstep and create brand value with quality products like Smartphone, Gadgets, Accessories and now even Laptops as well.

Lastly, Apple Gadgets "Laptop Festival "will be coming to an end in the upcoming weeks, specifically on 31 December, 2023, and if you are someone willing to get a great laptop for your gaming or productivity, then it's the right time to click on that "Buy Now" button.

 

Get up to 31 Bang's EMI facilities, the slow-mode buying experience becomes effortlessly smooth, eliminating concerns about large payments. There's also sale's exchange offers that add an extra layer of excitement, promising a delightful shopping experience. 

 

Whether you prefer the convenience of "home delivery" or the personalized touch of "shop pick-up," from the Jamuna Future Park outlet of AppleGadgets.

 

 

 

 

Tech

laptop fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

9h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

1h | Multimedia
Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

3h | Multimedia
New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

5h | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

23h | TBS World