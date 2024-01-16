Apple Gadgets iPhone 15 Pro Max Giveaway Ceremony on January 15th: Popular YouTuber ATC's Tushar to attend

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On 4 January, the raffle draw for Apple Gadgets' highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max Giveaway" was held at their flagship store in Jamuna Future Park, largest shopping mall in the country. 

The lucky winner's name has already been announced through the raffle draw in the presence of everyone. Thousands of viewers watched the raffle draw live on Apple Gadgets' Facebook page.

After the announcement of the winner's name, everyone was waiting to see when the phone would be handed over to the winner. On 15 January, the winner will receive his desired iPhone 15 Pro Max through a grand ceremony. And there will be a surprise in this award distribution!

Country's renowned tech review channel Android To To Company's (ATC) Ashikur Rahman Tushar's presence is a major attraction of the event. Apple Gadgets' senior officials and many others will also be present.

In October, Apple Gadgets(Bangladesh's leading smartphone retailer), announced the iPhone 15 Pro Max giveaway on their online platform. The response was immediate on the internet.

This is evident in everyone's spontaneous participation. 8547 people participated in this giveaway through likes, comments, and shares, and the winner was selected through a raffle draw on January 4th at Apple Gadgets' flagship store in Jamuna Future Park.

This flagship store has all smartphones, laptops, accessories, and all kinds of tech products including iPhones. Apart from Jamuna, they have their own stores in Bashundhara City

Shopping Mall, Uttara, and Dhanmondi. In addition, Apple Gadgets has its own ecommerce website, customer support, and delivery service to meet the needs of customers all over the country in line with the times.

The company offers various promotions throughout the year to meet the gadget needs of customers. The iPhone 15 Pro Max giveaway is one of them. And on January 15th, the winner will be given his desired smartphone. Stay tuned to Apple Gadgets' digital platforms to watch the award distribution ceremony live.

