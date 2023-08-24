Apple Empire organises accessories fest

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 03:06 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Apple Empire BD is offering special discounts on electronic gadgets from various reputed brands.

On the occasion of the anniversary, Apple Empire BD is holding a huge fest! The fest will be held from 20 August to 31 August midnight. To participate in this fest visit the official Facebook page of Apple Empire BD and grab this huge limited time offer.

Book your favorite earbuds, sound box, neckband, headset, smart watch or gaming device today at this special price.

Not only that, you can also participate in this fest directly from the showroom of Apple Empire BD. Come to the shop and check in by taking a selfie and get a great discount.

Shop Address: (Bashundhara City Shopping Complex, Level 5, Block D, Shop No 58, Dhaka, Bangladesh)

Like the developed world, the demand for electronic devices is increasing in Bangladesh. The number of social media influencers and technology lovers is also increasing.

Whether it's a tour with friends or a long journey alone without music, a good headphone or sound box doubles the taste of imperfect music. Earbuds with innovative noise cancellation feature will take you to a unique world of music.

Not only that, a power bank can come in handy if your gadgets run out of charge.

Again for health conscious people there is a special smart watch that can track heart rate, calculate the amount of calories you eat throughout the day.

 

