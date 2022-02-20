APM Terminals meets Bangladeshi stakeholders to cooperate on maritime infrastructure

Corporates

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 01:10 pm

APM Terminals meets Bangladeshi stakeholders to cooperate on maritime infrastructure

APM Terminals, part of AP Moller - Maersk, has a long and established presence in Bangladesh providing comprehensive logistics solutions to some of the biggest investors in the country

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 01:10 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Global ports and terminal operator APM Terminals (part of AP Moller - Maersk) recently met key Bangladeshi stakeholders to explore deepening the cooperation on maritime infrastructure in the country.

Together with the Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen, company representatives met with Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Secretary of Shipping Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Public Private Partnerships Authority CEO Sultana Afroz and the Prime Minister's Office Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus,  said a ress release. 

APM Terminals is known for providing superior port logistics and container terminal operations globally to shipping lines. The company is part of AP Moller - Maersk, which has a long and established presence in Bangladesh providing comprehensive logistics solutions to some of the biggest investors in the country. Aiming to improve supply chain efficiency, the company considers the Patenga Container Terminal a crucial enabler for local and global growth and a key element of meeting the country's export ambitions.

Maersk's and APM Terminals' interest in partnering with Bangladesh is rooted in Denmark's goals to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement.

"Trade between Denmark and Bangladesh is centered around the transfer of climate-friendly know-how and cutting-edge technologies. It's an effective way to accelerate Bangladesh's green economic transition and build sustainable economic competitiveness, especially for access to the European markets, by leveraging public-private-partnership,"Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen said. 

APM Terminals remains committed to developing and upgrading the infrastucture in Bangladesh, and firmly believe that it would trigger further investments along the supply chain and open new markets to Bangladeshi importers and exporters, while serving as catalyst for future relations between the EU and Bangladesh. Specifically, the company considers  the Patenga Container Terminal as having the potential to alleviate many of the constraints that adversely impact the Chattogram seaport today, hindering the future economic growth of Bangladesh.

"The Chattogram seaport is currently utilized at over 100% of its capacity. While truly commendable, it is not a sustainable solution matching the country's growth ambitions. We believe that by developing a new terminal in Patenga together with our Bangladeshi partners, we can provide a viable and much needed infrastructure solution with a positive economic impact,"APM Terminals Global Head of Corporate Development Vice President Martijn van Dongen said. 

APM Terminals, together with Maersk's Ocean business and Sealand Asia (the group's intra-Asian carrier) expects the new terminal in Patenga to quickly grow in volume, benefitting a large pool of Bangladeshi businesses. In line with the company's increased focus on decabonisation, the new facility should also allow for building sustainable sourcing solutions, including net zero emission operations in the future – an important factor increasing Bangladeshi competitiveness in global logistics, the press release added. 

European investment in ports infrastructure in Bangladesh is expected to invite greater foreign direct investment. The potential engagement presents the opportunity to harness the operational synergies arising out of the integration of the Patenga Container Terminal with global export-import supply chain and help realize the true potential of the terminal as a modern, highly efficient, state-of-the-art terminal that aids the facilitation of local/regional trade and drives sustainable economic growth and stability.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global ports and terminal operator APM Terminals (part of A.P. Moller – Maersk), met key Bangladeshi stakeholders recently to explore deepening the cooperation on maritime infrastructure in the country. The company representatives accompanied Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh, H.E. Ms Winnie Estrup Petersen to meet with Honourable Minister of Shipping Mr Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Secretary of Shipping Mr. Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury.

APM Terminals / Patenga port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Facebook becomes a thriving marketplace for threatened species of birds

3h | Panorama
Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

1d | Wheels
Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

15h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

18h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

18h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again