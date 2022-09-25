Apex teams up with Green Savers to plant 2600 trees marking Founder’s Day 2022

To commemorate the Founder's Day, celebrated on 26 September every year, Apex Footwear Limited has initiated a tree plantation programme with the goal of promoting environmental care and raising environmental awareness by partnering up with "Green Savers".

To initiate the programme, an MoU signing ceremony between Apex and Green Savers was held on 24 September at the Head Office of Apex Footwear Limited in the capital, reads a press release.

Apex has taken a community-based approach to plant 2600 trees and nurture them through Green Savers' "Sponsor a Tree" program where the trees will be donated to 260 families who have pledged to planting and nurturing them in their own space.

To commence the programme, the first tree was planted by Syed Nasim Manzur – Managing Director of Apex, at Mirpur Bangla School and College in presence of their Principal Mohammad Mustafa Kamal Khosnabish and Assistant Headmaster Md Atiqure Rahman Mia.

The event was graced by Managing Director of Apex – Syed Nasim Manzur and Chief Operating Officer – Firoze Mohammad, along with representatives of Green Savers which included their Founder – Ahsan Rony, Head of Marketing – Shadman Sakib Anik; and other officials from both the organizations.

