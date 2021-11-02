Apex receives honour for excellence in retail and digital marketing

Apex Footwear Ltd. has recently been honored with the "Best Retailer - Footwear" and "Best Loyalty Campaign" at the inaugural Bangladesh Retail Awards 2021 along with Excellence & Leadership in Digital Marketing for "Best Execution of Performance Campaign" at the Golden Star Award held in Bangalore, India.

Apex wholeheartedly owes this achievement to its loyal customers who have supported the brand throughout the years - this is a testament to their incredible loyalty and love, the company stated in a press release.

Recognized as the Best Retailer in Footwear, Apex strives to provide a world-class retail shopping experience in Bangladesh, with a professional but friendly salesforce working tirelessly to provide customers with a memorable encounter.

As part of the constant innovation to enrich the customer journey with value-added services, Apex introduced a range of premium and personalized facilities in stores for a wholesome retail experience.

Secondly, for the "Best Loyalty Campaign", Apex created the Summer Voucher Fest loyalty campaign for Apex Rewards Members, designed to offer members customized offers based on their previous purchase and engagement behavior.

The campaign was topped with an iPhone 12 giveaway for the top three members with maximum purchase value.

The goal of the campaign was to increase revenue from active users, get the dormant Rewards members back to Apex stores, and increase overall engagement with the loyalty base.

Finally, for "Best Execution of Performance Campaigns" Apex created a digital transformation strategy amidst the pandemic to increase our customer base and increase digital awareness with more customer-centric marketing across all channels.

Today, Apex Footwear Limited is a fast-growing company and currently has the largest footwear retail operations in Bangladesh with more than 250+ own retail outlets, 275+ franchisees, and 150+ distributors across 64 districts.