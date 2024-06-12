Apex Footwear Ltd celebrates double win at Retail Asia Awards 2024

Photo: Courtesy

Apex Footwear Limited has been recognised at the Retail Asia Awards 2024, held on June 11 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Apex was honoured in two categories: "Footwear Retailer of the Year - Bangladesh" and "Sustainability Initiative of the Year - Bangladesh".

The Retail Asia Awards, now in its 19th year, is renowned for recognizing groundbreaking initiatives, exceptional customer experiences, and innovative strategies in the retail sector. This year's event was a celebration of the retail industry, bringing together industry leaders, retail visionaries, and rising stars to celebrate outstanding achievements.

Apex Footwear Ltd. underwent a meticulous judging process conducted by a panel of esteemed industry experts, including David Eu (Partner, F&B, Retail and Consumer Products, RSM Singapore), Anson Bailey (Head of Consumer & Retail, Asia Pacific, KPMG China), Michael Cheng (Asia Pacific, Mainland China and Hong Kong Consumer Markets Leader, PwC), Olivier Gergele (Asia Pacific EY-Parthenon Consumer Leader, EY), Hiromi Yamaguchi (Research Manager, Euromonitor International).

Since its launch with a single store in 1997, Apex has grown exponentially to over 480 stores nationwide by 2024. From 2021 to 2023, Apex believes that design is the key strength of the brand and following up to that this year during this Eid, Apex introduced over 2,500 new designs of the highest quality, expanding across nine domestic brands, including Apex, Venturini, Nino Rossi, Moochie, Maverick, Sprint, Dr. Mauch, Twinkler, and School Smart. Additionally, Apex partners with various international brands such as Nike, Adidas, Clarks, and Asics, solidifying its position as a leading footwear retailer.

Apex's innovative sustainability initiatives were also recognized. The company's PET to Product program integrates recycled plastic into the production process. Apex also emphasizes sourcing traceable raw materials, reducing its carbon footprint, and generating renewable green energy. These efforts underline Apex's dedication to responsible production and environmental best practices.

The Retail Asia Awards 2024 ceremony was a grand celebration of excellence, featuring participation from several well-known international retail brands such as 7-Eleven, Birkenstock, Central Group Thailand, Charles & Keith, Crocs Singapore Pte Ltd, Bench, Jim Thompson, Puma South East Asia Pte Ltd., Sacoor Brothers, Singtel, Skechers Hong Kong Limited, Toys'R'Us (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Watsons Singapore, and others.

Apex Footwear Ltd. expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all of its amazing customers In Bangladesh whose support and love have made this possible, Retail Asia Awards and the esteemed panel of judges for recognizing its efforts and achievements. The company remains committed to continuing its quest for delivering the best possible customer experience