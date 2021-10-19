Apex, Ahsania Mission Cancer Hospital sign MoU to host breast cancer awareness campaign

Ahsania Mission Cancer & General Hospital (AMCGH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apex on Monday to promote self-check for breast cancer.

Under the agreement, they will jointly launch a campaign to raise awareness on how to diagnose breast cancer and provide guidelines on how to check the signs and symptoms.

On the occasion of breast cancer awareness month, brand Nino Rossi will promote 'Self Check Process' through its campaign title "Nari Tumi Durbar Rukhe Dao Breast Cancer" (Women, you are unstoppable, halt breast cancer)

Apex Managing Director Syed Nasim Manzur, Deputy Managing Director and CEO Rajan Pillai, AMCGH Director (admin and HR) Iftekharul Islamof and Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr Farhana Afrin Ferdousi along with other officials from both the organisations were present at the event.

