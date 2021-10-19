Apex, Ahsania Mission Cancer Hospital sign MoU to host breast cancer awareness campaign

Corporates

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 04:45 pm

Related News

Apex, Ahsania Mission Cancer Hospital sign MoU to host breast cancer awareness campaign

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 04:45 pm

Ahsania Mission Cancer & General Hospital (AMCGH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apex on Monday to promote self-check for breast cancer.

Under the agreement, they will jointly launch a campaign to raise awareness on how to diagnose breast cancer and provide guidelines on how to check the signs and symptoms.

On the occasion of breast cancer awareness month, brand Nino Rossi will promote 'Self Check Process' through its campaign title "Nari Tumi Durbar Rukhe Dao Breast Cancer" (Women, you are unstoppable, halt breast cancer)

Apex Managing Director Syed Nasim Manzur, Deputy Managing Director and CEO Rajan Pillai, AMCGH Director (admin and HR) Iftekharul Islamof and Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr Farhana Afrin Ferdousi along with other officials from both the organisations were present at the event.
 

Health

Ahsania Mission Cancer & General Hospital (AMCGH) / apex / breast cancer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers