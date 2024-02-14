APAC Cybersecurity Fund to bolster cyber capabilities of 300,000 small businesses, communities in Asia

Photo: Courtesy

Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm, is providing $15M to The Asia Foundation to launch the APAC Cybersecurity Fund in partnership with CyberPeace Institute and Global Cyber Alliance to bolster cyber capabilities of 300,000 underserved micro and small businesses, nonprofits, and social enterprises.

Working with implementing organizations and universities across the region, The Asia Foundation aims to equip local communities and students via upskilling tools and cyber clinics to protect against online risks. The initiative will span 13 locations, including Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

We are proud to support The Asia Foundation in equipping vulnerable organizations, such as small and medium enterprises and nonprofits, across Asia Pacific with essential cybersecurity skills and resources to combat the growing cyber threats as they navigate through the digital economy.

By leveraging global partners, local expertise and tailored training programs, the APAC Cybersecurity Fund adopts a collaborative approach to foster cyber resilience at the grassroots level. We are looking forward to the strides that this initiative will bring in creating a safer digital space in Bangladesh and within the APAC region", Marija Ralic, Lead for Google.org APAC In Bangladesh, the program aims to reach up to 35,000 MSMEs, NGOs, and social enterprises in partnership with the local implementing partner SAJIDA Foundation.

Bridging the cybersecurity gap: Empowering local businesses in the digital age

"The Asia Foundation, supported by Google.org, proudly announces the launch of the APAC Cybersecurity Fund Project. This impactful initiative marks a shared commitment to empowering micro-entrepreneurs with essential cybersecurity knowledge. In today's digital age, staying ahead of online threats is crucial for business success. Yet, many micro-entrepreneurs lack the tools and resources to navigate the cyber landscape effectively.

This leaves them vulnerable to a rising tide of online crimes, jeopardizing their businesses and livelihoods. The APAC Cybersecurity Fund Project aims to change that. By equipping 70,000 individuals with targeted cybersecurity training, we envision a transformative impact across the region.

Through a network of local partner organizations, we will reach micro-entrepreneurs, NGOs, and social enterprises, building a more resilient and secure digital ecosystem. This project embodies our dedication to fostering a thriving local economy, where businesses and social organizations can flourish without fear of cyber threats." - Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj, Country Representative - Bangladesh, The Asia Foundation.

"With digital connectivity more prevalent than ever, we are witnessing a significant shift in how micro[1]entrepreneurs conduct their businesses. As their digital engagement increases, so does the imperative for safe practices. The APAC Cybersecurity program is a timely initiative as it will provide entrepreneurs with the starting blocks of cyber hygiene, empowering them to safeguard their ventures and propel their businesses forward." - Sarder Akhter Hamed, Chief Operating Officer, Micro Finance, SAJIDA Foundation.