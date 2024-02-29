Anwar Textile's journey to innovation

29 February, 2024, 08:50 pm
Anwar Textile's journey to innovation

29 February, 2024, 08:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Anwar Textiles concluded its highly anticipated Anwar Textiles Exhibition on February 27 & 28, 2024. The event showcased the company's full textile vertical, featuring the seamless integration of tradition and innovation.

Mr. Hossain Mehmood, Managing Director, Anwar Group of Industries (Textile Division) and Vice Chairman, Anwar Group of Industries, led the event, emphasizing the company's commitment to excellence and sustainability. Ms. Faizah Mehmood, Director of Business Development, also graced the occasion, highlighting Anwar Textiles' dedication to fostering strategic partnerships and pioneering initiatives. The Group Executive Director, Hossain Akhter, the Group Managing Director, Hossain Khaled and the Group Chairman, Manwar Hossain was present at the event as well.

The exhibition offered attendees an immersive experience, spotlighting Anwar Textiles' craftsmanship, technological advancements, and sustainable practices. From intricately woven fabrics to cutting-edge manufacturing processes, each exhibit encapsulated the company's ethos of quality, creativity, and heritage.

Anwar Textiles extends its gratitude to all participants and attendees for contributing to the success of the event.

 

Anwar Textiles

