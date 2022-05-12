Anwar Landmark Ltd appoints new CEO

The Board of Anwar Group of industries announced the joining of Mohammed Fasiul Mowla as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Anwar Landmark Ltd with effect from 8 May 2022, reads a press release.

Mowla has 28 years of extensive leadership experience in the Real Estate Industry. Prior to joining Anwar Group, he worked in Navana Real Estate Ltd as Chief Executive Officer and in Advanced Development Technologies Ltd as Additional General Manager.

Mowla obtained his M Com in Marketing and B Com (Hon's) in Management from the University of Chittagong.