Anwar Ispat, China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group sign agreement

Anwar Ispat, a steel manufacturer in Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group (CRCC-BEBG), an international construction company.

The Hatikumrul Interchange project, a flagship initiative in Bangladesh's infrastructure development, aims to revolutionise transportation networks by improving connectivity and facilitating smoother traffic flow. With a total rebar requirement of approximately 22,000 metric tons, this project is poised to enhance regional connectivity and stimulate economic growth, said a press release.

From Anwar Ispat AKM Zabed, CEO of Anwar Group of Industries and from China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group, Jimmy Cao, general manager of South Asia Branch, Mark Ma, assistant general manager & marketing director, Bangladesh Branch and Holly Dong, project manager of concerned project was present in this signing ceremony.