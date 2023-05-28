Anwar Ispat, China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group sign agreement

Corporates

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Anwar Ispat, China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group sign agreement

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Anwar Ispat, a steel manufacturer in Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group (CRCC-BEBG), an international construction company.

The Hatikumrul Interchange project, a flagship initiative in Bangladesh's infrastructure development, aims to revolutionise transportation networks by improving connectivity and facilitating smoother traffic flow. With a total rebar requirement of approximately 22,000 metric tons, this project is poised to enhance regional connectivity and stimulate economic growth, said a press release.

From Anwar Ispat AKM Zabed, CEO of Anwar Group of Industries and from China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group, Jimmy Cao, general manager of South Asia Branch, Mark Ma, assistant general manager & marketing director, Bangladesh Branch and Holly Dong, project manager of concerned project was present in this signing ceremony.

agreement / Anwar Ispat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

13h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

14h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

6h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

13h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget