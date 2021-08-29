Anwar Hossain, a pioneer of industrialisation recalled

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) held a condolence meeting Sunday to recall the contribution of late Alhaj Anwar Hossain, Founder Chairman of Anwar Group of Industries and DCCI Foundation.

Business leaders, friends, well-wishers, family members, law-maker joined the programme and remembered him at the meeting moderated by DCCI President Rizwan Rahman.

Tofail Ahmed, former commerce minister of Bangladesh remembered the late Anwar Hossain with profound honour. He called him an honest and ethical businessman in Bangladesh. He created 22 industries having 14,000 workforces. Today's young business leaders have a lot to learn from Anwar Hossain, he said. Lastly he said that people will remember Anwar Hossain forever for his good deeds.

Rizwan Rahman, president of DCCI said that the late Anwar Hossain wanted to create employment opportunities for at least 50 thousand people in his lifetime. He was a kind hearted leader who never made any difference between his family members and workers.

M A Sattar, former president of DCCI said Anwar Hossain had a keen insight to select perfect leadership. In his lifetime, if he wanted he would have been able to become President of DCCI, but he did not.

Mahbubur Rahman, former president of DCCI and president International Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Bangladesh, said his entrepreneurial capacity is rare. He was successful as a man, as a businessman, as a leader and as a father also. He had a great contribution towards industry, commerce, employment generation, upliftment of economy and to the society at large.

Aftab-Ul Islam, former president of DCCI said that Mala Sari was the first local branding of Bangladesh and it became possible only because of Anwar Hossain.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said man like Anwar Hossain played the leading role in Bangladesh to create huge employment and industrialization. His main focus was to create employment, he said. It is our duty to follow his way of work.

Manwar Hossain, Group Managing Director of Anwar Group and his elder son said Anwar Hossain led a simple life and he loved all his workers and staff. He never broke his commitments once he gave. Hossian Khaled, Former President, DCCI and his younger son said that his father did a lot of humanitarian and social works, established Masjid, Madrasa sponsored orphans to continue their study. He lastly requested DCCI Foundation to work on mental health issues. Above all he was a very pious man all through his life.

Abul Kasem Khan, Former President, DCCI said Anwar Hossain was an institution himself. He had a versatile personality. Young entrepreneurs should follow him to become successful. He created leadership. Asif Ibrahim, Former President, DCCI said he was a man of values, principal and punctuality. Md. Sabur Khan, Former President, DCCI said Anwar Hossain played a very key role in making DCCI one of the vibrant voices of the private sector. He was always been a positive personality.