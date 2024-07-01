Anwar Hossain Chowdhury appointed as the new managing director of SME Foundation

01 July, 2024, 03:30 pm
Anwar Hossain Chowdhury appointed as the new managing director of SME Foundation

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, former Additional Secretary (Grade-1) of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, joined as the new Managing Director of the SME Foundation on 1 July, 2024. 

Anwar Hossain Chowdhury graduated with honors and a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Chittagong. He also obtained a master's degree in Public Policy and Management from Northern University.

Chowdhury began his career as an officer of the 11th batch of the BCS Administration Cadre in 1993. Throughout his nearly 31-year-long government service, he has served in various capacities in the field administration as well as held significant positions as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration, Ministry of Commerce, and the Road Transport and Highways Division.

From 1 October, 2020, to 27 December, 2023, for over three years, he served as the Director General of the Bangladesh Industrial and Technical Assistance Center (BITAC), under the Ministry of Industries. As the Director General of BITAC, he also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the SME Foundation.

As part of his government duties, he has traveled to various countries for training.

