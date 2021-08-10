Anwar Group to organise exhibition on Bangabandhu at Times Square

On August 15, the national mourning day of Bangladesh, a video exhibition on Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be organised in the famous Times Square of America.

This is the first time such an exhibition is being held in remembrance of the father of the nation at an international level.

Anwar Group and one of its concerns, Bangladesh Finance, sponsored the event, said a press release.

Hossain Mehmood, Managing Director, Anwar Group and Kyser Hamid, Managing Director, Bangladesh Finance handed over the cheque to AK Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh.

Manwar Hossain, Managing Director of Anwar Group & Chairman of Bangladesh Finance was also present on the occasion.