Anwar Group of Industries forges strategic healthcare partnership with Bangkok Hospital, Thailand for employee well-being

Corporates

Press Release
25 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 09:38 pm

Anwar Group of Industries forges strategic healthcare partnership with Bangkok Hospital, Thailand for employee well-being

Press Release
25 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 09:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Anwar Group of Industries recently formalized a significant partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Bangkok Hospital Bangladesh Office in an official ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka 1212.

Under the terms of this agreement, all Anwar Group of Industries cardholders and employees will benefit from high-end services and enjoy discounted rates on Room Charges, Laboratory services, X-Rays, Medicine Fees, and selective dental treatments at the Dental Clinic while undergoing treatment at the Bangkok Hospital Headquarters located in Bangkok, Thailand.

The MOU signifies a robust health and wellness partnership with Thailand's renowned Bangkok Hospital, aiming to provide high-quality healthcare services at an affordable rate to all officers and sister concern wings of Anwar Group of Industries. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Key figures from Anwar Group of Industries, including Mr. Waeez R Hossain, Deputy Managing Director; Ms. Faizah Mehmood, Director, Textile Division; Mr. Moniruzzaman, CEO, Polymer & Galvanizing Division; Mr. Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, CEO, Ispat & Cement Division; Mr. Mohammed Fasiul Mowla, CEO, Anwar Landmark and Shantanu Ray, General Manager, Group HR, were present at the signing ceremony.

The event was also attended by representatives from Bangkok Hospital, including Dr. Dhun Damrongsak, Asst. CEO, Bangkok Hospital Headquarters; Miss Jiaranai Boonprasatsuk, Marketing Director, Bangkok Hospital Headquarters; MD. Wasiul Alam, International Marketing Department; Shirong Guan, International Marketing Department; Dr. Phonthakorn Panichkul, Orthopedics Surgeon; Dr. Yossavee Ukkayagorn, Cardiologist specializing in Cardiac Arrhythmia; and Dr. Satit Srimontayamas, Oncologist and Medical Director of the Breast Cancer Department at Bangkok Hospital.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards ensuring high-quality and accessible healthcare for the Anwar Group of Industries community, highlighting their commitment to employee well-being and healthcare excellence.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

6h | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

13h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

9h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

3h | Videos
Boeing is in trouble!

Boeing is in trouble!

2h | Videos
Flower Festival at Chattogram DC Park

Flower Festival at Chattogram DC Park

4h | Videos
Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

5h | Videos