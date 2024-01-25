Anwar Group of Industries forges strategic healthcare partnership with Bangkok Hospital, Thailand for employee well-being

Anwar Group of Industries recently formalized a significant partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Bangkok Hospital Bangladesh Office in an official ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka 1212.

Under the terms of this agreement, all Anwar Group of Industries cardholders and employees will benefit from high-end services and enjoy discounted rates on Room Charges, Laboratory services, X-Rays, Medicine Fees, and selective dental treatments at the Dental Clinic while undergoing treatment at the Bangkok Hospital Headquarters located in Bangkok, Thailand.

The MOU signifies a robust health and wellness partnership with Thailand's renowned Bangkok Hospital, aiming to provide high-quality healthcare services at an affordable rate to all officers and sister concern wings of Anwar Group of Industries.

Key figures from Anwar Group of Industries, including Mr. Waeez R Hossain, Deputy Managing Director; Ms. Faizah Mehmood, Director, Textile Division; Mr. Moniruzzaman, CEO, Polymer & Galvanizing Division; Mr. Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, CEO, Ispat & Cement Division; Mr. Mohammed Fasiul Mowla, CEO, Anwar Landmark and Shantanu Ray, General Manager, Group HR, were present at the signing ceremony.

The event was also attended by representatives from Bangkok Hospital, including Dr. Dhun Damrongsak, Asst. CEO, Bangkok Hospital Headquarters; Miss Jiaranai Boonprasatsuk, Marketing Director, Bangkok Hospital Headquarters; MD. Wasiul Alam, International Marketing Department; Shirong Guan, International Marketing Department; Dr. Phonthakorn Panichkul, Orthopedics Surgeon; Dr. Yossavee Ukkayagorn, Cardiologist specializing in Cardiac Arrhythmia; and Dr. Satit Srimontayamas, Oncologist and Medical Director of the Breast Cancer Department at Bangkok Hospital.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards ensuring high-quality and accessible healthcare for the Anwar Group of Industries community, highlighting their commitment to employee well-being and healthcare excellence.